Suit Up and Take Flight with Aces of Thunder Announcement

From the popular War Thunder military action game comes the spin-off flight sim without limits: Aces of Thunder. Designed specifically for PlayStation VR2, this immersive flight sim boasts physically accurate flight and damage models while ensuring that battles are immersive and believable. Take control of the cockpit with the complete flight systems of iconic military aircrafts. Players can simulate their own battles, or take their aerial skills to online PvP instead. No release date has been announced yet, but Aces of Thunder will release exclusively for PlayStation VR2.

Jump in the cockpit with the Aces of Thunder announcement trailer: