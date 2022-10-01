Super Kiwi 64 Looking to Launch in December this Year

The N64 inspired Super Kiwi 64 has been a popular point of excitement among fans of retro styled 3D platformers. Fortunately for those fans the game is coming very soon as they revealed today the planned release is now in December! While there’s no set definitive date within December just yet, it is still exciting knowing that it’s aiming to release in just a couple months. It’s always nice to see another attempt at a long-beloved genre, as 3D platformers are striving to make a positive comeback to those who miss exploring large areas with a variety of collectables.

Be sure to check out Super Kiwi 64 when it launches in December for Switch and Steam. Take a peak at the latest trailer below: