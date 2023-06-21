Super Mario RPG Returns in Brand New Remake

When it comes to Mario’s time spent fighting enemies in turn based combat many may be quick to think of Paper Mario or Mario & Luigi. But long before they made their time on the scene Mario had his very first RPG adventure on the Super Nintendo all the way back in 1996. This iconic title would set the stage for what was to come with flashy timed hits, platforming amidst the action and even his fantastical party members. Although we didn’t get Super Mario RPG on Nintendo Switch Online, we have have just gotten something better with the newly announced remake of the SNES original! This original isn’t trying to do anything flashy or new either, it’s what looks to be quite the faithful remake to the wonderful classic that many still know and love. The only real change so far is the art style itself which invokes more of the modern Mario style in the familiar fantastical world! Players will get to join Mario, Mallow, Geno, Bowser and Peach as they head out on this journey with a brand new charming coat of paint to lead their way!

It’s interesting to note that the original subtitle of “Legend of the Seven Stars” appears to have been dropped in favor of simply calling it Super Mario RPG, but based on what we saw it’s as true to the original as ever. What’s even newer is the remade soundtrack which is the same utterly fantastic soundtrack with a new orchestral take on the classics! It perfectly captures the original sound and feel of the SNES classic with brand new instruments helping to bring it to life like never before! For anyone who may have been worried about them doing away with the original enemies and characters it seems that’s not the case here with enemies and even all the Toads in the original remaining in tact. It does also appear as if we’re going to be receiving flashy new cutscenes, something the original had barely any of with its much smaller scale at the time. The action-packed scenes might just give us a better look at iconic moments played out like never before in the charmingly beautiful art style that still captures the iconic look of the original. We personally can’t wait to hear Booster’s theme revitalized like never before while climbing his wonderfully iconic tower!

Best of all Super Mario RPG launches on November 17 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Check out the entirely new trailer below: