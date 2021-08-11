Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Adds Sonic, Tails to Playable Roster

This year marks two big anniversaries for two of SEGA’s most iconic franchises, as Super Monkey Ball celebrates twenty years while Sonic the Hedgehog recognizes its thirtieth anniversary.

So it’s only fitting that Sonic and Tails join in on the arcade platform fun of Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, the upcoming remaster of the first three console games in the series. Just like Beat from Jet Set Radio, Sonic and Tails will both be free playable characters that can be unlocked through normal gameplay and used throughout any of the over 300 stages in the full game.

Check out the brief trailer below for a look at Sonic and Tails in action, as Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania prepares for launch on October 5 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.