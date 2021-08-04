Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Brings in Beat, Gets a Bit More Stylish

The first of several crossover characters coming to Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania was revealed to today, and the first guest of honor is actually Beat from Jet Set Radio. The anti-establishment graffiti artist will be taking a break from his fight for freedom of expression to tear up the game’s courses as only he can. Of course, bananas aren’t exactly interesting to rebel artists, so Beat will be collecting cans of spray paint instead.

The Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania version of Beat will have a somewhat shorter stature than his original iteration, but his style and look is otherwise unchanged. He’ll also be available on all versions of the game, so no need to worry about platform exclusivity either. As for all the paint he’ll be collecting here, hopefully he’ll get a chance to actually use someday.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania launches on October 5 for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.