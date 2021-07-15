Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania’s Worlds Look Impressive in New Trailer

Super Monkey Ball will be making a grand return upon the release of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania this October. The game offers fans newly-remastered versions of the original three Super Monkey Ball games, and today Sega finally gave everyone a closer look at some of the remastered worlds and gameplay.

Longtime fans can expect to be able to roll through the likes of Jungle Island, Bubbly Washing Machine and Dr. Boon’s Space Colony hideout all over again, but these won’t simply be one-to-one rehashes of the originals. Each will be featuring new content and all of it can be barreled through using any of several new playable characters. Fans who watch the video below can also get a look at the single-player story, which is told in the style of a comic book.

All in all, it’s looking like Super Monkey Ball fans definitely have something to look forward to this fall.