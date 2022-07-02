Survive for a Large Sum of Money in the Latest Social Thriller Inescapable

Today in the Aksys panel at Anime Expo 2022 we got a sneak peek into a brand new survival visual novel inspired by the widely popular Danganronpa. In Inescapable players take on the role of Harrison, a contestant with the opportunity to win $500,000 if he can survive on an island along side 10 other individuals. This sum will be given to all who make it to the end, but the catch is on the island they’re located there are no rules and no way out. The story is aiming to capture just what happens when rules no longer apply, will the people result to crime or will they stay honest in this wild game of no consequences?

Inescapable is a collaboration between Dreamloop and Aksys Games to bring a brand new mystery story while also aiming to release it in 2023. It’s aiming for every current console platform in addition to PC so people will be able to pick it anywhere on their system of choice.

Check out the reveal trailer for Inescapable below: