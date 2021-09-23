Tabletop RPG Voice of Cards Announced for Nintendo Switch

Officially teased just weeks ago, Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars received more details during the latest Nintendo Direct. This upcoming game comes from the collaborative creative minds of director Yoko Taro, executive director Yosuke Saito, music director Keiichi Okabe and character designer Kimihiko Fujisaka.

The RPG title takes inspiration from tabletop card games and builds a fantastical story to slay a dragon using only them. Every character, location and enemy come in card form, even the landscapes. Battles are turn-based and depending on skills or luck, you could achieve victory. So far it has a beautiful art style and what we can assume to be strategic pieces.

A demo is available on the Switch and pre-orders can be made. Voice of Cards launches on October 28.