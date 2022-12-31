Take a First Look at the Upcoming Fate/Samurai Remnant Teaser Trailer

There’s never enough of the Fate series for excited fans to sink their teeth into, and the latest crossover combines Fate with the power of Koei Tecmo for what’s shaping up to be a mysteriously interesting looking title. We’ve gotten our first teaser look at the upcoming Fate/Samurai Remnant which showcases no gameplay but a look at some mysterious goings on in an old Japan. Mysterious enemies seem to be attacking, and it may be up to our endearing looking characters to figure out what they’re after and where this is all going!

Fate/Samurai Remnant is aiming to launch in 2023 for PlayStation, Switch and PC. Check out the teaser trailer below: