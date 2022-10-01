Take a Gander at New Footage Revealed for Fire Emblem Engage

The latest new footage for Fire Emblem Engage features the protagonist alongside the iconic Marth who made his debut in the very first title in the series. Here we see a closer look at some combat in addition to a conversation between the protagonist and Marth, who inhabits a ring that players will be able to take with them into battle in order to have the might warrior alongside them. The clips right now are entirely in Japanese but it’s still a wonderful look at what’s to come.

Fire Emblem Engage releases on January 20 next year. Check out the latest two clips below: