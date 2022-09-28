Take a Gander at the Hunting Challenge Coming in Wild Hearts

Wild Hearts is a newly revealed game that is a collaborative effort between EA, Koei Tecmo and Omega Force. This title is stated to be “…a unique twist on the hunting genre…” which sounds accurate given some clear Monster Hunter inspiration going on in some of the overall feelings. The interesting twist, however, is that we see the hunters craft unique items to help them fight such as bombs, climbable structures and more. These fights can of course be taken on online with friends or others, making it a great fit for the hunting-genre.

Omega Force and Koei Tecmo are also no stranger to hunting-inspired titles as they are the ones behind Toukiden which was niche but relatively well known among Monster Hunter fans who wanted to try a different spin on Capcom’s popular franchise. Right now Wild Hearts seems like a very interesting take with cool overgrown looking beasts and a fascinating world of intrigue. What’s even better is this title isn’t too far away from release as it’s planning to launch in February of next year.

Wild Hearts is launching on February 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC. Check out the reveal trailer below: