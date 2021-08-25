Take a Gander at the Overview Trailer for WarioWare: Get it Together!

In the latest WarioWare title, the main man himself and his crew of friends have been sucked into a video game and must compete in microgames in order to have a chance of escaping. Players will have to go at it alone or with some friends in order to go through various challenges and come out on top along the way. With over 200 microgames and multiple different ways to play, there’s almost no limit to the possibilities that await Wario and friends in his latest entry.

WarioWare: Get it Together launches on September 10. Check out the overview trailer below: