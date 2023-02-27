Take a Gander at the Upcoming DLC for Pokemon Scarlet, Violet

The Pokemon Presents gave players an assortment of new information which culminated in the announcement of brand new DLC for the titles known as The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero. This will take trainers on a journey to two new places with a variety of new Pokemon to be caught while exploring these brand new areas! The first of these DLC packs known as The Teal Mask will release in fall while the second known as The Indigo Disk releases in Winter.

Fans are excited to see even more for these upcoming additions, but for now check out the brand new trailer below: