Take a Walk Down Memory Line in the Brand New Title A Memoir Blue

Annapurna had a slew of new looks of upcoming titles, in addition to updates for others already released by them. One of the first shown off was a brand new game by Cloisters Interactive which is looking to be a sweet and perhaps sad title known as A Memoir Blue. It follows the story of a mother and daughter through flashback memories of the two and their time together, moments they cherished including the good and the bad along the way. The unique art style blends a gorgeous mix of 3D and 2D and very much seems like a title to keep an eye on.

There’s no release date just yet for A Memoir Blue but it will be available for Playstation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Steam and Apple devices at launch. Those interested can check out the debut trailer below: