Take a Look at Another Trailer for Dragon Quest X Offline

Although it has yet to receive any word of a localization, fans are still excited every time we get to see a little bit more of Dragon Quest X Offline. It will be a great way for people to experience the story without having to absorb it in an MMO format, leaving fans in the west particularly hopeful as the MMO was also never localized to begin with. The latest trailer showcases some looks at new places, the selectable races to play as and more looks at the combat in this single player experience.

Hopefully we’ll hear word from Square Enix down the road for english localization, but for now take a peak at the latest trailer below: