Take a Look at the Japanese Story Trailer for Dragon Quest Treasures

Dragon Quest Treasures has gone through quite the development as it originally started as a new entry in the Monsters spin-offs, it since then turned into its own entity with seeming Monsters inspired elements. As we move ever closer to its set release date in December, it’s fantastic to get another look at gameplay and an emphasis on story this time around. While the trailer is entirely in Japanese we do see the two siblings setting off on their adventure from the beginning, and facing down friends and foes along the way. It’s a great look at what’s to come, and hopefully we get a similar English trailer soon for a look at the translation.

Dragon Quest Treasures launches on December 9 for Nintendo Switch. Check out the latest trailer below: