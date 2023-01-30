Take a Look at the Latest Hell-Raising Adventure in Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless

Disgaea has no shortage of fans looking to sink their teeth into the meatiest grind on the market, and the recent announcement of Disgaea 7 seems to be setting players up for just that. This heavily Japanese-inspired take on the Netherworld of Hinomoto that brings to life the usual cast of unhinged characters including a samurai with a gun, a witch who wants to beat her foes down with her fists and even an obsessed otaku who just sees the best in everyone. The short teaser trailer shows off some fantastic new twists such as the brand new mechanic of jumbility! Face off against insane massive foes that barely fit on the screen and take them down in order to win the day!

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless is aiming for a fall release on PlayStation, Switch and PC. Check out the debut trailer below: