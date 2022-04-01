Take a Look at the Upcoming Sequel to Rivals of Aether Looking to Release in 2024

Rivals of Aether was a wildly popular indie that took platform fighting fans by storm. It received tons of love in the indie scene including many a guest character from other franchises, and has remained popular with modders on Steam as well in order to add favorites. Now it’s time to start over with a new kind of fight, as Rivals 2 has been revealed and is aiming to launch sometime in 2024. This new title takes the series to an entirely new graphical style by moving away from sprites in favor of full 3D models and action. The team is hoping to expand on the familiar formula in brand new ways for this sequel so it will be exciting to keep up and see how it all pans out!

Rivals 2 is planning to release in 2024. Check out the announcement trailer below: