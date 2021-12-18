Take a Peek at the First Story Trailer for Triangle Strategy

Since the success of Octopath Traveler, fans have been excited to dive into its spiritual successor of Triangle Strategy. Although different in its main combat, the story and characters have players curious and wanting to learn more about the potential they’ll soon get to experience. The first trailer covers some of the story itself in addition to running down more about the character Roland Glenbrook and the choices he and others may find themselves making along their journey throughout the story.

Triangle Strategy is releasing for Switch on March 4. Check out the first story trailer below: