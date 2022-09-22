Take a Peak at the Launch Trailer for Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher 2 was a huge reveal for the millions of fans of the first entry. The rather wholesome, cozy title became a huge success with such a unique premise of raising, combining and generally existing around a bizarre world filled with slimes. The sequel sets out to do all that and more in a brand new world to explore every inch of. Take care of newly discovered slimes and set foot where few have traveled before.

Slime Rancher 2 is out now for Xbox, Steam and the Epic Games store. Check out the launch trailer below: