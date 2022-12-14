Take a Peak at Upcoming amiibo for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Fans have been on the edge of their seat waiting to get looks at the remaining amiibo for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Nintendo seemed plenty keen on giving us a look! This time we got official reveals for Sephiroth, Kazuya, Pyra and Mythra who all come with their own figures. So far we only have release dates for Sephiroth and Kazuya, but we’ll likely get official dates for Pyra and Mythra as we move into 2023. Be sure to mark the calendar for January 23 of next year as that’s when both Sephiroth and Kazuya will hit the shelves and be eligible to use in Smash!

Take a look at the short clip featuring all of the featured amiibo below: