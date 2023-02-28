Take a Peek at Strayed Lights Official Gameplay Reveal, Release Date

A world of atmospheric adventure awaits players as they attempt to grow their light and seek transcendence in Strayed Lights. Today, developer Embers releases their official gameplay trailer for the title. Embers’ creative director walks us through gameplay mechanics and gives us a peek at the upcoming action-adventure title. Featuring souls-like gameplay, Strayed Lights boasts a fast-paced experience with rewarding combat. Using parries and dodges, players will battle emotional behemoths in an attempt to soothe their souls.

Showcasing a soundtrack by the renowned composer Austin Wintory (Journey, Abzu, The Banner Saga series), Strayed Lights promises a vivid mystery set in a colorfully oneiric world. Strayed Lights will release on April 25 for all major platforms.

Find your light below, with the official gameplay trailer: