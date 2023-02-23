Take a Peek Inside the Details of Metroid Prime Remastered in the Overview Trailer

Need a better look at the ins and outs of Samus’ first 3D adventure before diving in? Worry not, as Nintendo has shared a brand new overview trailer that showcases the unique areas, some of her abilites and many of the foes Samus will have to face along her perilous journey. It’s a great way to take a peek and see if Metroid Prime Remastered is the right fit for anyone who may have been on the fence about checking out this original GameCube classic. There’s a lot to love about this title visually, but the gameplay is where Metroid titles stand strong so it’s best to see if it’s worth the buy.

Take a gander at the brand new overview trailer for Metroid Prime Remastered below: