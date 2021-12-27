Take a Relaxing Break with the Latest Pokétoon Animation

Pokémon seems on top of the oh so popular Pokétoons this year, with the latest making its debut to many fans delight. This latest animation features around a spiky-haired Jigglypuff, who seems to be struggling to find their way in life before being picked up be a young girl who falls in love with her new best friend. The two discover just what it’s like to be friends, but still end up facing some trouble along the way understanding one another and how to get past their troubles. This also appears to be the first Pokétoon that uses exclusively 3D animation for the characters, and continues the trend of experimental art styles for the series.

The video is only available with Japanese audio, but does have English subtitles for those hoping to fully enjoy the story. Check out the latest Pokétoon below: