Take a Sneak Peek at the Latest Pokemon TCG Title Coming Soon

The Pokemon TCG has for many years now had an online game available for players to play games using codes from physical cards or in-game currency to collect, trade and duel other players. Now it seems like that’s getting an expansion with the brand new title Pokemon Trading Card Game Live which will be offering a way for players to enjoy TCG on the go with mobile devices, or simply continue from home on PC. Not a ton is known about this title just yet other than those with pre-existing trainer accounts will be able to transfer their card collection, but it will be exciting to see what comes of it and how exactly it will function for players to enjoy.

There’s no set date for Pokemon Trading Card Game Live as it’s only listed as coming soon. Check out the first trailer below: