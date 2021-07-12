Take a Sneak Peek at Three New Maps for Splitgate

Big additions and changes are coming to Splitgate when it launches for consoles on July 27. Players can expect to see new character skins and loadout options, updated visuals and better animations once it hits, but the most exciting extra will likely be the injection of three new maps into the game. These maps: Crag, Forgone Destruction and Impact all over very different environments to compete in, so learning them quickly will be the key to success. Fortunately, the developers have released a brief trailer that walks viewers through each map and offers some useful starter strategies for all of them.

Splitgate is available now on PC, and it launches on July 27 for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. There will be a crossplay beta between console and PC going live at the same time.