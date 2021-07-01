Take a Watch of the Latest Adorable Pokétoon

Just earlier this year we got a continuation of the Pokétoon shorts that launched last year, and this time we’re back with another. Much like the first this is a silent story driven by its wonderful music and gorgeous visuals. It follows the short story of a Magikarp hoping to meet the young child who played their flute for them once again after making such a strong impression on one another. Follow the music adventure of the two and see if their friendship is enough to allow them to meet again once more.

Take a gander at the latest adorable Pokétoon below: