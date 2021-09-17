Take Rush for a Ride in the Latest Capcom Collaboration for Monster Hunter Rise

Given that Mega Man has been one of the biggest collaboration titles in past Monster Hunter titles, it’s no surprise that it’s the latest for Rise. This time around however, it’s the Palamute companion getting a brand new costume to rock into battle. Rush’s costume will be available in a brand new event quest wear players can decorate their canynes for battle to help them traverse and fight monsters much like Mega Man himself taking his buddy into battle. It won’t be long until he’s ready either, as the Rush quest will be available starting next week.

Be sure to take on Rush’s event quest starting on September 24 and check out the trailer for him below: