Tales of Symphonia Remastered Returning to New Consoles in 2023

Fans have been hoping we’d get more entries in the Tales series on modern platforms for quite some time and to everyone’s surprise we got just that! Tales of Symphonia put the series in the limelight in the west for Gamecube, and it’s returning once more to a Nintendo console when the Remastered title aims to release in 2023. Along with it the title will also be releasing on Playstation 4 and Xbox One so players won’t be missing out anywhere. Experience the story of Lloyd and all his friends for the very first time in one of the most memorable and iconic RPGs to date.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered is coming to Switch, PS4 and Xbox One in 2023. Check out the reveal trailer below: