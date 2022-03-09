Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Announced

A surge of nostalgia went through all the ’80s and ’90s kids during today’s State of Play as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection was announced for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This collection features 13 previously released TMNT games from the Arcade, Sega Genesis, SNES, NES and Gameboy, along with Japanese versions of each game with the exception of Tournament Fighters (NES) and the first arcade game. These games will include the ability to save rewind games, button mapping and HD textures. Bonus content includes unique art and historic TMNT Media. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will be available sometime this year with an MSRP of $39.99 and will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Below is the list of included games. Each game will have its own digital guide. Local co-op is included in all games that originally had it and online multiplayer has been added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade), Turtles In Time (Arcade), Tournament Fighters (SNES) and The Hyperstone Heist (Genesis).

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)