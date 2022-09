Fighting fans rejoice as Tekken 8 was revealed today during Sony’s State of Play. Building on 25 years of Tekken history, Tekken 8 takes places after the events in Tekken 7 where a gruesome battle resulted in Heihachi Mishima’s defeat, focusing on a new rivalry pitting father against son as Jin Kazama stands in defiance against Kazuya Mishima’s quest for world dominance. Tekken 8 will release for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.