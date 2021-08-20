Tetris Beat Now Available via Apple Arcade

Tetris is not only coming to more consoles in the form of with a Switch release of Tetris Effect: Connected coming in October, but it’s now available on Apple Arcade devices with Tetris Beat. Tetris Beat is a new take on a classic as it features traditional Tetris gameplay blended with rhythm mechanics and has exclusive tunes from popular artists included. Tetris Beat has three different modes available: drop, tap and marathon.

Drop focuses on hard drops to clear lines, while tap relies on both being in-tune and using ghost pieces that have their paths shown on-screen to clear lines. Marathon is the traditional experience and offers up the most familiar approach to the legendary puzzler for veteran players. This keeps the normal well-clearing gameplay alive, but uses a more modern soundtrack from Alison Wonderland, Hannah Diamond, Octo Octa and others to give it a sound unlike any other entry in the series.

Apple Arcade users can download the game now for either iPhone, iPad, iMac or Apple TV devices and it controls like a dream with the Xbox One pad.