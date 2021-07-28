The Addams Family Mansion Mayhem Shows Off Gameplay

A couple of months ago, an announcement was made that a new Addams Family game would be released. Mansion Mayhem is the first game based on the creepy classic family in decades. Today, a new video released to reveal more gameplay action.

Players get to explore the Addams Family home both inside and out. There are plenty of secrets to uncover and collectibles to grab. The latest video for the game shows off various gameplay aspects from platforming and combat to multiplayer modes. Also, some levels include the graveyard, music room and kitchen each with their own unique features.

Have a look at the gameplay below and prepare to have spooky fun when Mansion Mayhem is available on September 24 for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch.