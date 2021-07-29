The Artful Escape Will Finally Burst Out On September 9

It has been at least a good four years or so since we were able to first get our hands on The Artful Escape, a combination of cinematic platformers and rock operas all about a young musician on their journey towards developing their on-stage persona. Quite notably, it was one of the first games to be showcased from the then-recently-formed Annapurna Interactive, so it seems appropriate that during the first ever Annapurna Interactive Showcase, the game’s release date was finally revealed, with the titular escape now set to occur in September.

The release date was showcased in the trailer below, and in addition to showcasing more of the game’s story, music, and psychedelic visuals, it also revealed that, much like Twelve Minutes before it, another Annapurna game will be receiving a star-studded cast. Aside from Teen Wolf’s Michael Johnston as our lead, Lena Headey, Carl Weathers, Mark Strong and more will be showing up throughout Francis’ journey in various roles, but it looks like they’ll just be the cherry on top, given how impressive the rest of the game looks and sounds. The Artful Escape will arrive on September 9 for PC, XSX, and XB1, and will arrive on Game Pass as well.