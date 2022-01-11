The Company Man Comes to Switch January 21

Working a dull office job can take a toll on one’s mental and physical health. It would be great to add some excitement to the day such as bashing colleagues in the face. The Company Man allows you to do just that without repercussions from HR.

You play as Jim (not that one) who wields a keyboard blade and ventures through various platform levels making his way to the top of the corporate ladder. Be sure to take coffee breaks along the way as you slash down pencil pushers and maintenance guys and other typical characters. There are also big boss fights against more senior employees. The art style is smooth and the action is fun which all makes it seem like the perfect job to have.

The Company Man is available now on Steam but comes to Switch on January 21. Check out the trailer below for a look at the work day.