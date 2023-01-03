The Day Before Unveils New Gameplay Trailer for CES 2023

During the NVIDIA CES 2023 showcase, a brand new look at official gameplay for The Day Before was revealed. Featuring use of NVIDIA’s RTX, the new footage takes a deeper look at the title’s environment and gunplay. The trailer shows off bleak visuals and possible team encounters with zombies. The Day Before had become one of Steam’s most wish-listed game, but was delayed due to publisher FNTASTIC and developer Mytona wanting to shift to use of Unreal Engine 5.

The Day Before is a third-person, open-world MMO set in a post-pandemic world of flesh eating zombies. Players will need to work together in what looks like a blend of Division 2 and Last of Us to carve out survival in this desolate world. The Day Before releases March 1, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.