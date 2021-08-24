The Gunk Shows Off Gameplay in New Trailer

Over a year ago we got our first look at Image & Form’s The Gunk. This new title is in development from Image & Form, the same team behind the SteamWorld series. The Gunk was featuring during the 2021 Xbox Gamescom showcase with a gameplay trailer.

In this footage we see areas of the paradise planet players will get to explore and help save from a spreading gunk. Suck up the parasitic particles to make your path during exploration of the land filled with hidden mysteries. They are hazardous not only to you but the rest of the planet which means if you’re looking to sell valuable flora and fauna, then you must save them first. Gather, craft and do what you can to survive.

Check out the latest trailer for The Gunk and look for it to release on Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Windows PC this December.