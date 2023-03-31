The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog Visual Novel Available for Free on Steam

Sonic Team has heard the cries of fans around the world on how to make their series better and it’s all come down to this. The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog is a brand new free visual novel available for all players to pick up on Steam and enjoy playing. Solve the mystery of the blue blur’s untimely death, and try to find out who was the cause of this terrible fate he found himself in. Question Sonic’s closest friends and nearest enemies, pick up clues while solving endearing mini-games along the way in order to uncover who murdered Sonic the Hedgehog. Yes, this is in fact a real game.

Check out the Steam page to grab The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog for free and check out the trailer below: