Third Capcom Collab for Monster Hunter Rise Brings in Akuma Costume

It wouldn’t be a modern Monster Hunter title without a Street Fighter collaboration, and this time around it’s Akuma making its way on the scene to take down and fight monsters along side every other hunter. Akuma comes equipped with a unique animations that makes it looks like some of his Street Fighter moveset so players can really feel like he’s got some fantastic charm of his own when facing off against larger than life foes.

The Akuma event quest is launching on August 27, check out the teaser trailer for it below: