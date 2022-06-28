Three Persona Titles Make Their Way to Class on Nintendo Switch

It seems the fun of Persona is far from ending with the recent reveal of three titles planning to release on Xbox Game Pass in the future, as the same three titles are wasting no time by also coming to Switch as well! Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal are joining together to create the ultimate school JRPG assortment when they launch on Nintendo Switch both later this year and early 2023. Switch fans were desperately hoping this to be the case after the release of 4 on PC and when it was earlier revealed they’d be making their way to Xbox, so now all three will finally be together on the portable hybrid console at last and bring Persona home along side its predecessor Shin Megami Tensei on a Nintendo platform.

Persona 5 Royal launches on October 21 for Switch alongside Xbox, Playstation and PC with Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden coming in 2023. Check out the latest trailer below: