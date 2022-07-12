TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection Showcased in PlayStation Underground

The announcement of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection was exciting news to anyone who grew up with the pizza scarfing reptiles. This collection features 13 classic TMNT games that originated on arcade, Gameboy, Nintendo Entertainment System, Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo Entertainment System. While there is still no release date or release window outside of later this year, the newest episode of PlayStation Underground showcased some gameplay footage across multiple games of the turtles fighting the dimwitted duo Bebop and Rocksteady. Hopefully this is a sign that we’ll get some information about a release date soon. The Cowabunga Collection will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.