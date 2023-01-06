TMNT Villains Brawl for Limited Time in Knockout City

Knockout City hit the scene last year to much acclaim in the free-to-play market. It’s a title that continues to provide ample event opportunities for players. Knockout City is offering up a slice of ninja fun in its latest, upcoming TMNT event. Fan favorite villains Bebop and Rocksteady are ready to rumble in the city with the upcoming TMNT Villains Bundle. They won’t be alone, as they also bring a posse of Foot Clan soldiers to challenge players in the new Foot Clan Clash Playlist.

Players who clear Black Belt Contracts during the event can earn radical TMNT rewards, including a Foot Soldier Outfit to wear. The new limited time event launches on January 10. Knockout City is available for all major platforms–check out the event trailer below: