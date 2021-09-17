TOEM: A Photo Adventure Launches Today

Photography can be a very relaxing hobby and TOEM: A Photo Adventure delivers a quaint game based around that. TOEM is developed by Sweden indie team Something We Made and it’s available now on Switch, PS5 and Steam.

Travel through Scandinavian-inspired landscapes taking pictures of anything you come across. Try using different techniques to get the best shot as there are puzzle elements built-into the gameplay. Its charming character designs and two-tone art style lend whimsical appeal. TOEM is a game you get to take things easy and enjoy capturing every moment.

Check out the charming launch trailer below for a look at what to expect.