Tormented Souls Brings 90’s-Style Survival Horror to Modern Day, Demo Now Available

The teams behind this classically designed survival horror title, Tormented Souls, have announced a release date for the game. PQube, Dual Effect and Abstract Digital Works have announced the title is launching on current generation consoles and PC first on August 27, with a physical version of the game releasing the same day specifically for PlayStation 5. Once the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions become available, these too will be available in physical format.

Inspired by the original Resident Evil titles along with Silent Hill, Tormented Souls will be using fixed camera angles to guide Caroline Walker through the abominations that are set in the town of Winterlake. Waking up in a dark place, Caroline must scavenge for resources and survive the night as she investigates the disappearance of two girls. The setting will also include an abandoned mansion-turned-hospital to complete that 1990’s survival horror design along with the inclusion of puzzle solving. Players can download the demo on PS5 and Steam now and play the first 40 minutes of the game. The digital version of Tormented Souls will be available on PS5, Xbox Series S/X and PC on August 27 and will retail for $19.99. You can watch the new trailer below.