Tortuga: A Pirate’s Tale Celebrates with Release Trailer

Hit the high seas and sail to the Caribbean in Tortuga: A Pirate’s Tale. Hear the journey of a pirate captain with a lust for gold and glory who assumes command of a fleet of pirate ships. Progress through the story by raiding convoys, upgrading ships and keeping the crew in line.

Following titles like the Tropico series and Railway Empire, this new strategy-at-sea title comes to us from Kalypso Media. Tortuga: A Pirate’s Tale launches today, exclusively on the Epic Games Store for PC.

Weigh anchor and hoist the sails with the launch trailer: