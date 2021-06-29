Totally Reliable Delivery Service Receives Console Update

Why wait around for packages to be delivered when you can do it yourself? Totally Reliable Delivery Service is an easy-going title where you simply make deliveries. Do it however you can as long as the job is done. Today, an update was launched for console versions with plenty to check out.

The Totally Delivered update features upgraded art and graphics throughout the in-game world and its characters. More detailed interfaces and maps allow players to view and track deliveries. New modes and shops are available to give your fun a customized look. Currently these updates are only made to the console version of the game but the mobile version is in the works.

See some of the whacky antics you can enjoy in the trailer below.