Trackmania 2022 Winter Campaign Available Now

The latest Trackmania campaign comes boosting in like a blizzard. With winter upon us, players are now able to enjoy themed content.

The 2022 Winter Campaign introduces 25 new tracks to race through and are available for 3v3 mode. They also come with five different difficulty setting for even greater challenges. Collect 100 new medals and trophies to showcase your talents. Race past pine trees, snowy hills, icy surfaces and more wintry locations.

Check out the trailer below and visit the official Trackmania website for details.