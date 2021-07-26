Trailer Released for Diecast Legends Coming to Hot Wheels Unleashed

We recently covered Hot Wheels Unleashed and were impressed at just how polished the game was – it truly feels like a top-notch arcade racer with a Hot Wheels framework. Today, a new trailer was revealed showing off some of the most-beloved Hot Wheels cars ever – including some big licensed surprises. Just the game on its own honestly feels like it will be worth its asking price when it comes out, but today’s additions to the playable car roster are huge and will allow the game to reach more fanbases. The DeLorean from Back to the Future, Turtle Van from TMNT, and original KITT from Knight Rider join the lineup of playable cars. The full game comes out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 30.