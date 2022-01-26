Triangle Strategy Receives Second English Story Trailer

With less than two months until Triangle Strategy launches the story trailers continue to trickle in and tease interested players over the ever growing cast of characters and intriguing story going on. This time the english trailer focuses on Frederica Aesfrost, a young betrothed woman stuck between an ongoing war due to her husband-to-be. She is struggling to do what she sees to be right in a time where her views to stop the war are viewed as outrageous when so much hangs in the balance of the ongoing fights abound. Despite this, she tries her best to aid those in battle and move towards ending the fight once and for all instead of letting it continue on forever.

Triangle Strategy launches on March 4. Check out the latest english trailer below: