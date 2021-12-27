Triangle Strategy Shares Another Look at New Characters, Story

Triangle Strategy is not far away from release now, and with that we get yet another look at a character trailer detailing some more information about what to look forward to. While we don’t have an English trailer just yet, the Japanese one is still a delightful sight to see more gameplay and teases of characters and story that will be uncovered along the journey that awaits. New locations are showcased, in addition to more new side characters players will get to meet along the way to put a stop to the evil at work.

Triangle Strategy launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on March 4. Take a look at the latest character trailer below: